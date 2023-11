Three Mile Bay Methodist Church is holding a Chicken and Biscuit Dinner on Wednesday, November 15 from 3:30 p.m. until gone.

Three Mile Bay Methodist Church

8580 NY-12E

Three Mile Bay, NY 13693

Dessert Choice:

Apple Crisp;

Pumpkin Pie; or

Carrot Cake.

The dinner is $15 each and is a curbside-only pick-up. Frozen Thanksgiving Pies will be available for purchase for $13 each as well.