Little Theatre of Watertown presents Little Woman at the Sackets Harbor Ballroom.

Sackets Harbor Ballroom

103 W Main St

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

The event will take place on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a special showing on Sunday, November 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Nov. 19 show will have a Bring-Your-Own-Teacup Formal Tea at 1 p.m., these special event tickets include tea and the show; sales will end on November 15.

Tickets for the shows are available online Here or at the box office prior to each show but will be subject to seat availability.