OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 12th annual Light Up the Night Santa Parade will be held on Saturday, November 18.

The line up begins at 5 p.m. at OFA school, and the parade will proceed down State Street towards Morissette Park beginning at 6 p.m. and move into the mall parking lot. Fireworks will held at the park after the parade.

Click here for the parade application. Completed applications should be delivered to the City Clerk’s office, 330 Ford Street, Room #4, Ogdensburg, NY or deposited in the drop box at City Hall on Caroline Street near the handicap entrance by 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 16.

Completed applications can also be emailed to City Clerk Cathy Jock at cjock@ogdensburg.org.