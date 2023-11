The Theresa Firehouse is holding A Ridgeway Christmas on Saturday, November 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Theresa Firehouse

400 Mill St.

Theresa, NY 13691

There will be:

Raffle Prizes;

Vendors; and

Snacks provided by Jezi’s Café.

The event will support special needs students, recognize returned Veterans for their service and is a Fundraiser for the Ridgeway Foundation.