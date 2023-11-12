The Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary is holding its Annual Hollyberry Sale on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at

Lowville Academy & Central School
5393 Davenport Pl
Lowville, NY 13367

There will be:

  • Over 40 crafters;
  • Super bake sale;
  • This and that table;
  • Huge raffle bar;
  • Lottery ticket board raffle;
  • Wreaths and kissing balls;
  • Pie and ice cream sundaes;
  • Children’s corner with activities;
  • Gift shop booth;
  • Food will be served in the cafeteria;
  • Santa is available for pictures 10 a.m. To 2 p.m.; and
  • Holiday music by Bill Burkhard.

All proceeds will benefit the Molly Pitcher Scholarship Fund which awards up to $12,00 to local students annually.