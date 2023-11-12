The Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary is holding its Annual Hollyberry Sale on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at

Lowville Academy & Central School

5393 Davenport Pl

Lowville, NY 13367

There will be:

Over 40 crafters;

Super bake sale;

This and that table;

Huge raffle bar;

Lottery ticket board raffle;

Wreaths and kissing balls;

Pie and ice cream sundaes;

Children’s corner with activities;

Gift shop booth;

Food will be served in the cafeteria;

Santa is available for pictures 10 a.m. To 2 p.m.; and

Holiday music by Bill Burkhard.

All proceeds will benefit the Molly Pitcher Scholarship Fund which awards up to $12,00 to local students annually.