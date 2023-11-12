The Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary is holding its Annual Hollyberry Sale on Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at
Lowville Academy & Central School
5393 Davenport Pl
Lowville, NY 13367
There will be:
- Over 40 crafters;
- Super bake sale;
- This and that table;
- Huge raffle bar;
- Lottery ticket board raffle;
- Wreaths and kissing balls;
- Pie and ice cream sundaes;
- Children’s corner with activities;
- Gift shop booth;
- Food will be served in the cafeteria;
- Santa is available for pictures 10 a.m. To 2 p.m.; and
- Holiday music by Bill Burkhard.
All proceeds will benefit the Molly Pitcher Scholarship Fund which awards up to $12,00 to local students annually.