OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The IAFF Local 1799 Firefighters Union will hold their annual food drive on Saturday, November 18.

Donations of nonperishable items can be dropped off at the Fire Department on Saturday between noon and 5 p.m.

All donations will be shared between the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center and St. John’s Church Food Pantry.

The union hopes to double the donation to both organizations this year since the Salvation Army is no longer able to assist residents.