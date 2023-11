On Saturday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a Kid-Preneur Craft Market will be held at the:

Clayton Municipal Offices

425 Mary St

Clayton, NY 13624

There will be over 25 kid-preneurs who have made everything from soap to lip balm to cookies to slime and a little of everything in between. Everyone is invited to support amazing kids and their first entrepreneur adventures.