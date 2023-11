LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lowville Pop Warner Cheerleaders will be hosting a chicken barbecue on Saturday, November 18 at the Lowville Elks Club.

The cost $9 for a half-chicken and $12 for a meal and starts at 11:30 a.m. The event is to help the cheer squad travel to the national competition in Florida during the first week of December.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle at the chicken barbecue.