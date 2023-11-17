OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Ogdensburg will be kicking off the holiday season on Saturday, November 18.
Here’s a list of events for Saturday:
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Craft Show, Kennedy School
- 3:30 p.m.to 5 p.m. – Public Skating at Lockwood Arena, Free Admission, $3 skate rental
- 5 p.m. – Pride & Beautification Pixel Tree Dedication, honoring Jane Silver
- Ogdensburg Lion’s Club Light Up The Night Parade, Start time 6 p.m. at OFA Parade Route – State Street from OFA to Northern Physical Therapy (Mall Parking Lot)
Post Parade
- 7:15 p.m. – Fire Works, Launch location City-owned property east of Fort La Presentation
- 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Hot Chocolate with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus
Click here for a map of all events.