OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Ogdensburg will be kicking off the holiday season on Saturday, November 18.

Here’s a list of events for Saturday:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Craft Show, Kennedy School

3:30 p.m.to 5 p.m. – Public Skating at Lockwood Arena, Free Admission, $3 skate rental

5 p.m. – Pride & Beautification Pixel Tree Dedication, honoring Jane Silver

Ogdensburg Lion’s Club Light Up The Night Parade, Start time 6 p.m. at OFA Parade Route – State Street from OFA to Northern Physical Therapy (Mall Parking Lot)

Post Parade

7:15 p.m. – Fire Works, Launch location City-owned property east of Fort La Presentation

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Hot Chocolate with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus

Click here for a map of all events.