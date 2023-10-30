The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence is hosting Raising Spirits in the North Country on Saturday, November 18 from Noon to 6 p.m. at:

The Paddock Club

1 Public Square #5

Watertown, NY 13601

Admission to the event is free but donations are appreciated. Skip Starr and The Renditions will perform live at 4 p.m. There will be raffles and food and drink will be available for purchase.

The event will feature Celebrity Cocktail Servers:

Makenzie Piatt and Beth Hall, WWNY 7News/Fox 28 from Noon to 2 p.m.;

Johnny Spezzano, The Border 106.7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and

Red and Black Coach George Ashcraft from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All proceeds will go to purchasing winter wear for the children and adults with disabilities supported by the agency.