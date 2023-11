Winona Creek is hosting an Open House on Saturday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winona Creek

1947 Harwood Dr.

Lacona, NY 13083

Santa will be at the open house; handmade holiday gifts and décor will be available for purchase made by over 30 local artists and makers and there will be door prizes as well. The open house is one day only.