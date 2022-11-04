A spaghetti dinner fundraiser is being held at Glen Park Fire Hall to benefit Paws4Potter and the National Canine Cancer Foundation.

Spaghetti dinners are available for $10 each, with our without meatballs, salad bread and a beverage for dine-in patrons. The spaghetti sauce itself is meatless. Dinners are available for dine in or take out.

Desserts will be available for a small donation. There will be a raffle table with items available also.

Tickets can be purchased at The Animal Doctors at 1361 State Street in Watertown. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door the evening of the event. Those who pre-purchase a ticket will receive one raffle ticket at the door to use for raffle items.