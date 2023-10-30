SUNY Potsdam will welcome a guest speaker for the College’s ongoing Diversity in STEM Talk Series on Thursday, November 2 at 6 p.m. in Kellas Hall Room 105.

New York State Forest Ranger Robbi Mecus will present a talk, “Moving Beyond the Legacy of Exclusion in Outdoor Spaces,” and a reception with refreshments will immediately follow, in the Kellas Hall lobby. The event is free and open to the public.

You can learn more about SUNY Potsdam’s programs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics on the college’s website.