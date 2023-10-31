WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The 40th annual Watertown Family YMCA will once again host its annual Turkey Day Run.

This year will be the opening of the run by two of the original runners and first to cross the finish line at the first run, former YMCA Executive Director Mike Burns and Mike Gravelle.

Adding to the fun will be a giant signature board for runners to sign their names and the number of years they have participated in this event. Participants will be able to send their families and friends funny “Happy Thanksgiving” photos at the YMCA Turkey photo board station.

Participation options include 5K run or a 2.2-mile walk/run option. Registration and timing is being hosted by Race Roster.

The first 500 participants registered will be guaranteed a shirt printed by Victory Promotions, one of the event sponsors. For more information visit www.watertownYMCA.org and click on the Turkey Day Run link.