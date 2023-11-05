The 9th Annual Gregory P. Wiley Memorial Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23 starting at 9:30 a.m. at:

Cape Vincent Fire Hall

241 Broadway St.

Cape Vincent, NY 13618

Both races are open for pre-registration online at Race Roster however you can register on the day of the race between 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

5K Race Run/Walk: pre-registration will be $25 to participate;

5K Race Run/Walk: day of race will be $35 to participate;

Family Fun Run: Per person will be $15 to participate; and

Family Fun Run: family of five will be $60 to participate.

All proceeds will go towards the Gregory P. Wiley Scholarship Fund and will be given to a Thousand Island High School Senior. You are also asked to consider bringing a canned food item for the Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry.