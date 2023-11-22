CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Canton will host its Holiday of Lights event starting on Friday, November 24.

The festivities start at 6 p.m. with the tree lighting ceremony and carol signing. There will also be various activities throughout the Canton Village Park. Children will get to meet and dance with Frosty and friends, enjoy sleigh rides and even meet Santa Claus.

A book and a candy cane will be handed out to children that visit the festival. Kids can warm up with hot chocolate and a side of cookies at the First Presbyterian Church, which is located behind the park on Park Place.

Anyone attending the event is asked to dress warm and bring a flashlight.