The YMCA will host the 39th annual Turkey Day Run, on Thanksgiving Day, November 24 and with almost 500 community members already signed up not even a record making snow storm has stopped the event.

The race will start at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ parking lot, 20020 Ives Street Road, Watertown, NY at 9 a.m. and results will be announced inside the church at 10 a.m.

In-person registration and packet pickups for participants will be at the Fairgrounds YMCA location on Tuesday, November 22,12 p.m. till 6 p.m. and Wednesday, November 23, 9 a.m. till 3 p.m.

There will be an opportunity to sign up the morning of the race, at the church at 7 a.m. until 8:30 a.m.

Participants can sign up for a 5K run or a 2.2-mile walk/run option.

More information is available on the Watertown YMCA’s website.