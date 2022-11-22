Leon Etienne returns for the Holiday Season to Central New York with his Blockbuster performances of Magic Rocks!

Etienne will be at The Strand Theatre with two shows on Friday, November 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and two shows on Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and available for online purchase at Old Forge’s website.



“The holiday season is the most magical time of the year and I’m so excited to be returning to Old Forge with our show during Christmas on Main Street. The big guy in the red suit is a personal friend of mine and rumor has it, he likes magic shows.” Leon Etienne

He’s been on America’s Got Talent, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Penn & Teller Fool Us and more, Etienne has toured the world with his critically acclaimed show, Magic Rocks! Etienne will be performing a 100% interactive performance. With a jolly man in red making a special appearance.