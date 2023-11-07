The Paddock Arcade is hosting a Local Saturday Holiday Market on Saturday, November 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Paddock Arcade

35 Arcade St

Watertown, NY 13601

At the event:

Visit Santa from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m.;

Enjoy Christmas carols and other seasonal tunes performed by the delightful Northern Blend Chorus from 11 a.m. To 12 p.m.;

Holiday shopping by supporting many local, independent businesses; and

Visit the thriving businesses in the Paddock.

Shop the rest of the Square while you are downtown.