Salmon Run Mall is holding The Polar Express Story Time on Saturday, November 25, at 2 p.m.

Salmon Run Mall

21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop W

Watertown, NY 13601

Children will love this live reading of The Polar Express will feature characters from the movie and each “passenger” will receive a treat. Santa will arrive, giving out the “first gift of Christmas” – a silver sleigh bell – to each child 12 years and under, they will also receive a golden “Polar Express” ticket punched with their first initial and presented by the Train Conductor. Tickets and bells for the first 200 children.