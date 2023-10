Adams Country Club is hosting the Winter market on Saturday, November 25 from Noon to 6 p.m.

Adams Country Club

10700 US-11

Adams, NY 13605

There will be:

Food and Drinks;

Live music;

A Youth Golf Challenge;

Face painting; and

A S’mores station.

They are still looking for vendors, interested parties are asked to email cmorse@adamscountryclub.com for vendor applications.