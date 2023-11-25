3C Bowl is holding a Bowling With Santa event at 38530 NYS RT 37 in Theresa on:

Sunday, November 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Live Music w/ Brian Alexander;

Sunday, December 3 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Live Music w/ Tyler Sorrell;

Sunday, December 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Live Music w/ Tyler Sorrell; and

Sunday, December 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Live Music w/ Brian Alexander.

Santa will have a magical area set up for him for you to stop, say hello and take a picture. If you bowl at the event, get take-out there, have a drink there, and/or dine there, then meeting Santa is free.