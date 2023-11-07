Old McDonald’s Farm is holding Christmas on the Farm on Sunday, November 26; Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2.
Old McDonald’s Farm
14369 N Harbor Rd
Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
Here’s what you can expect:
- Parking at The Gathering Barn or in the main parking lot;
- Follow the marked paths to The Gathering Barn to check in and see Santa, who is collecting lists and taking pictures with the events photographer or your own camera;
- You can purchase a Christmas cookie and milk for a snack;
- Hang out with Olaf, Elsa and Ana;
- Follow the marked paths to visit the animals in their winter homes;
- Stop in to see Sven and Jingle Bells; and
- Warm up with a hot chocolate.
Tickets are on sale now and are $10 per person, you can purchase them Here.