The village of Croghan is preparing for the return of “Maple and Mistletoe,” a Croghan Village Holiday event organized by community volunteers to support local businesses and spread holiday cheer.

Scheduled for Small Business Saturday, November 26, the family-fun event will have a Christmas parade, a petting zoo, artisans and crafters throughout the village with food options and more.

Village events start at 11 a.m., and the parade will begin marching from Croghan Park though Main Street at 11:30 a.m.