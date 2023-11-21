The SUNY Canton Admissions Office will extend its online hours for the Virtual Drop-in Days being held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, November 27 through Thursday, November 30.

SUNY Canton Executive Director of Enrollment Melissa J. Evans has said that they can assist anyone with application and enrollment steps at the virtual events, along with looking at prior transcripts and they can help determine how many transfer credits the applicant would receive.

Evans added that the extended hours are designed for those who may be working full-time or those who have other obligations during the day.

Guests can connect by phone, chat or videoconference; for more information and to register, you can visit SUNY Canton’s website or send an email to admisssions@canton.edu.