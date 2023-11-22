Lowville Free Library is holding a Coffee Q and A With Your Local Energy Advisor on Wednesday, November 29, at 11 a.m.

Lowville Free Library

5387 Dayan St

Lowville, NY 13367

You are invited to the library for free coffee, refreshments and a conversation with the local energy advisor. They’ll be available to answer questions on energy-related topics and provide details on how you can save money this winter.

This event is free; however, registration is required. You can register for the event HERE.