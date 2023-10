American Red Cross to Host Fall Blood Drive at Salmon Run on Friday, November 3.

Everyone is invited to give blood at Salmon Run Mall, participants will receive a $10 gift card by email, plus a chance to win a $5,000 prize to treat themselves; there will be three winners selected.

You can make an appointment to donate by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or signing up online Here or using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.