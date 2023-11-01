The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce is holding its Annual Dinner on Friday, November 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at:
Gran View Restaurant
6765 State Highway 37
Ogdensburg, NY
You are invited for a casual evening of networking, honoring 2023 awardee recipients and a dinner by the Gran View.
2023 award recipients:
- Citizen of the Year: Marsha Hough;
- Business Improvement Award: QT Laser and Design; and
- Outstanding Community Service Award: The Ogdensburg Garden Club.
The menu will be french onion soup, Gran View house salad with carrot cake for dessert along with your choice of:
- Prime rib;
- Roasted stuffed boneless breast of chicken with apple stuffing;
- Broiled seafood platter; or
- Grilled confit portabella mushrooms for vegetarian guests.
There will be a 50/50 lottery, live and silent auctions and a lottery board at the event.
The dinner is $50 per ticket, you can register online here or contact Laura Pearson by phone at 315-393-3620 or by email at Laura@SLCchamber.org.