The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce is holding its Annual Dinner on Friday, November 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at:

Gran View Restaurant
6765 State Highway 37
Ogdensburg, NY

You are invited for a casual evening of networking, honoring 2023 awardee recipients and a dinner by the Gran View.

2023 award recipients:

  • Citizen of the Year: Marsha Hough;
  • Business Improvement Award: QT Laser and Design; and
  • Outstanding Community Service Award: The Ogdensburg Garden Club.

The menu will be french onion soup, Gran View house salad with carrot cake for dessert along with your choice of:

  • Prime rib;
  • Roasted stuffed boneless breast of chicken with apple stuffing;
  • Broiled seafood platter; or
  • Grilled confit portabella mushrooms for vegetarian guests.

There will be a 50/50 lottery, live and silent auctions and a lottery board at the event.

The dinner is $50 per ticket, you can register online here or contact Laura Pearson by phone at 315-393-3620 or by email at Laura@SLCchamber.org.