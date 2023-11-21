St Anthony’s Altar Rosary will hold a spaghetti dinner on Thursday, November 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Monsignor Sechi Hall.

St Anthony’s Altar Rosary

Monsignor Sechi Hall

850 Arsenal St.

Watertown, NY 13601

The price per dinner is $10 for adults and for children it will be $7. Take-outs will be available; however, you are asked to bring your own containers.

They are offering a “Holiday Special” along with the regular dinner. You will have a choice of an adult dinner with 2 meatballs for $10 or an adult dinner with 1 meatball and 1 link of Mt Carmel’s famous sausage for $12. All dinners will come with Italian bread, salad and a beverage.