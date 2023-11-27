Andre Comandon is Uncovering St. Lawrence County’s History Through Digital Mapping on Thursday, November 30 at Noon, in person and over Zoom.

You can attend In-person at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association or RSVP to carlene@slcha.org for a Zoom link.

St. Lawrence County Historical Association

3 East Main St.

Canton, NY 13617

He will explore the possibility of creating a digital platform for the many spatial layers St. Lawrence County has accumulated over the years – the changing town boundaries, the extent of forests and mining operations, the path of rivers and people’s stories – to connect with the past and plan for the future.