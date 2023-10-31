SLC Arts and the arts community of the North Country holding the 36th annual Artists’ Studio Tour on Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Community members are invited into artists’ homes or professional studios to see where and how they work on their creative practices. Visual artists of all mediums, from painters to potters to jewelry makers, will open up their spaces to show and sell their work to community members from across the region.

You can participate in the Studio Tour by following the interactive Google Maps and visiting studios throughout the weekend. You can learn more about Studio Tour by visiting the SLC Arts website.