Dry Hill’s Annual Ski & Board Swap will be held on

Saturday, November 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be accepting gear for consignment on:

Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, November 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, November 3, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information is available on their website.