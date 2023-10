The Faichney Drive Business Complex is hosting a Comedy Show on Saturday, November 4 with cocktails starting at 7 p.m. and the show starting at 8 p.m.

Faichney Drive Business Complex

1291 Faichney Drive

Watertown, NY 13601

Comedians Performing:

Matt Clark;

Nck Marra; and

Travis Blunt.

Tickets are $200 for a Table of 8 and $300 for a VIP Table of 8, you can call 315-586-5083 for reservations.