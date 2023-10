DeKalb Junction Methodist Church is hosting a Ham Dinner Fundraiser on Saturday, November 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to raise funds for fuel costs.

DeKalb United Methodist Church

4302 US Highway 11

DeKalb, NY 13630

The cost of the dinner is $12 for ages 12 and up and $6 for kids under 11. The menu will consist of baked ham, scalloped potatoes, squash, cabbage salad and a dessert.