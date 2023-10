Northpole Fire Company is holding a Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Northpole Fire Company

22350 U S Route 11

Watertown, NY

Admission is free but you are asked to bring non-perishable food for donation. Lunch will be for sale along with over 100 tables full of crafters and homemade goods.