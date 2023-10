The Hermon Library is holding a Fall Fest on Saturday, November 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hermon Library

105 Main St

Hermon, NY 13652

The event will feature:

Carnival games;

50/50 raffle;

Door prize;

Vendors; and

Hamburgers and hot dogs for sale, with chili.

This event is affiliated with the Hermon Fire Department, the Hermon Ladies Auxiliary and Friends of the Library. More information on this event is available by contacting the library at 315-347-2285.