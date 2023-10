NEW BREMEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New Bremen Fire Department will host its harvest dinner on Saturday, November 4.

The dinner will be from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. or gone, but it is pre-order and takeout only. The cost is $12.50 and consists of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, squash, gravy, cranberry sauce, roll and apple or pumpkin pie.

For more information or to pre-order, call 315-376-6422.