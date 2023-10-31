The Lewis County Community Services System of Care is hosting the Systems of Care Adult and Youth Summit on Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at:

Lewis County Health and Human Services Building

5274 Outer Stowe St.

Lowville, NY

The day will have two tracks, one for adults and one for youth, covering topics ranging from vaping to internet safety. During lunch, there will be a diverse panel of local and regional experts who will be available to take questions from the attendees. The event will also have community-based agencies who will share information about the services in the area.