The Lyme Performing Arts Council’s Fall JAM-boree will be hosted by Tas Cru on Sunday, November 5 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at:

The Crescent Restaurant & Bar

12260 State Rt 12E

Chaumont, NY

Musicians can bring their instruments and join blues musician Cru in the jam. There will also be raffles and prize giveaways.