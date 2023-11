The Salvation Army is hosting an All You Can Eat Pancake/French Toast Breakfast on Sunday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Salvation Army

723 State Street

Watertown, NY 13601

The Breakfast is $8 for anyone 12 and over and $3.50 for children under 12 years of age. The proceeds will benefit The Adult and Youth Program.