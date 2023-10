Polish American Club is hosting a Dinner and Dance on Sunday, November 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at:

3G Firehall

6229 Blue Street

Glenfield, NY 13343

The event is $20 per person; there will be music by Tony’s Polka Band and a Polish dinner.

Any questions can be directed to Marvin Micek at 315-788-5078.