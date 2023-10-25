Artistic Designs Dance Company’s 2nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner is being held on Monday, November 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at:

The Eatery

65 Public Square

Watertown, NY 13601

The dinner is take-out only and $15 per meal and includes pasta, two meatballs, bread and salad.

Tickets are on sale through Wednesday, November 1 and must be purchased before the event. Tickets can be purchased from ADDC dancers or you can stop by The Eatery.

﻿Proceeds from this event will go to Artistic Designs Dance Company – Watertown Extension dancers to offset tuition and competition costs and support studio enrichment activities.