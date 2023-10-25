Artistic Designs Dance Company’s 2nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner is being held on Monday, November 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at:
The Eatery
65 Public Square
Watertown, NY 13601
The dinner is take-out only and $15 per meal and includes pasta, two meatballs, bread and salad.
Tickets are on sale through Wednesday, November 1 and must be purchased before the event. Tickets can be purchased from ADDC dancers or you can stop by The Eatery.
Proceeds from this event will go to Artistic Designs Dance Company – Watertown Extension dancers to offset tuition and competition costs and support studio enrichment activities.