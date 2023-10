COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Copenhagen Fire Department will host its 26th annual Election Day chicken and biscuits dinner on Tuesday, November 7.

The event will start at 4 p.m. and is eat in or take out. Deliveries to the elderly and handicapped will also be accepted. Meals will have chicken, biscuits, green beans, cranberries, mashed potatoes and poke cake.

The cost of the meal is $12 and pre-orders will be taken at 315-767-6170.