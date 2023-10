LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sandra Lyndaker Memorial Volleyball tournament will be Tuesday, November 7 at Lowville Academy.

Admission is $2 and it will be a chance for people to see Lowville students and staff members compete in a tournament hosted by the class of 2026.

The event will raise money for the Lyndaker scholarship fund. Concessions will also be sold at the tournament.