WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI)- The Waddington United Methodist Church will host their annual Election Day chicken and biscuit dinner at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

The cost is $12 per adults, $8 for children ages 5 through 12 and free for kids under five. Meals can be eaten at the church or via take out.

The meals consist of chicken and biscuits, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, cranberries, pie and a beverage.