Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church will host a dine-in or take-out chicken and biscuit dinner.

The dinner will be $10 per person and will include: chicken, biscuits, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables and cabbage salad.

The dinner will be on Tuesday, November 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Sacred Heart School Gym at 320 West Lynde Street in Watertown.