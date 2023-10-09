WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council and Watertown Urban Mission will host a free community baby shower on Wednesday, November 8 at the Urban Mission on Factory Street in Watertown.

The event is limited to women in Jefferson and Lewis counties that are pregnant or have a child less than two months old. There are three slots, which will be limited to 30 people per slot. The times will be 9-10:30 a.m.; 1-2:30 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m.

There will be activities and sharing information to help new or expectant mothers and families to get off to a strong start. There will also be giveaways of diapers, baby wipes, sleepsacks, diaper backpacks, pack-n-plays and more.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/3toV0MZ.