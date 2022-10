Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ will host a Fundraiser Lasagna Dinner on November 8 from 4:30 p.m. until gone or 7:30 p.m.

The fundraiser will be held at the church at 119 S. Hamilton Street in Watertown. The dinner will be $10 for eat-in or $10.50 for carry-out.

The fundraiser will help fund meals for “Operation Code Blue” dinners for the homeless.

Emmanuel Congregational Church will host free dinners for the homeless as part of Operation Code Blue beginning in mid-November.