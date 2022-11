The Eagles Club Aerie 782 is hosting its annual Christmas Auction in Watertown on November 9.

The auction begins at 6.pm. with raffles, door prize drawings and more. There will be a variety of toys, electronics, household items, tools, socks, gloves, hates, apparel, cookware, small appliances, décor, gift items, stocking stuffers and more.

Location:

Eagles Club Aerie 782

19260 US Route 11

Watertown, NY 13601