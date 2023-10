CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Lyme Central School will host a Veterans Day celebration on Thursday, November 9 at the school on 11868 Academy Street in Chaumont.

The event is open to active duty and veterans and will start at 9 a.m. There will be a reception with coffee and donuts following the ceremony.

To RSVP, call 315-649-2417. For more information, visit the school’s website at www.lymecsd.org.